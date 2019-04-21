Shigemi passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Chateau Pacific in Lynnwood, WA. She was born August 8, 1913 in Roche Harbor, WA. She grew up in Wapato, WA and called Wapato her home until the internment of Japanese Americans in 1942 when she and her family were detained in Heart Mountain, WY. She was allowed to leave Heart Mountain in 1943 for Chicago, IL where she resided until 2005 when she returned to Washington State to live at Chateau Pacific. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Hasegawa; her parents, Ichitaro & Momi Umemoto, her brothers and sisters – Choppy Umemoto, Jim Umemoto, Miyo Shintaku, Joe Umemoto, and Bette Morihiro and her nephew and niece, Dennis Shintaku & Mariko Umemoto. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Fudge (Joe) Umemoto, and nieces and nephews – Janice Hasegawa, David Hasegawa, Bruce Umemoto, Donna (Doug) Madison, Randy (Rosa) Umemoto, Carol (Dale) Sera, Scott (Betty) Umemoto, Alan (Michelle) Umemoto, Judy (Steve) Steensma, Sandra Sato, Tracey (Jim) Reding, Joel Umemoto, Jill (John) Reding, & Lori (Ken) Yamasaki. She is also survived by her godsons, Jack & Richard Matsumoto. Shigemi & Ken's final resting place will be in the Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, Washington. Her family is planning a private celebration of Shigemi's life.Please see www.beckstributecenter.com for the complete obituary and guestbook. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary