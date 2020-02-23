|
|
Shirlee J. Gervens (nee Anderson) passed peacefully at her home on Sunday January 12 2020
September 24 1928 - January 12 2020
Shirlee is survived by her children Lynn, (Richard Freierman) Donald, (Catherine), John, (Jody),
Jean, (Keith Johnson).
Eight grandchildren Kevin (Samantha Johnson) and Tiffany Johnson; Rachel (Liz Freierman) and Adam Freierman; Jay, Jesse, and Jamie Gervens; and Samantha Gervens.
Shirlee is also survived by four great grandchildren. Dylan, Lilly, Jack, and Asa.
Shirlee is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Lt. Col. Donald W. Gervens Sr USAF Retired. her parents Axel & Hildred Anderson, her sisters Helen Glasser and Marjorie Anderson, and her brother Larry Anderson.
Shirlee will be missed but never forgotten by all who knew her!
Memorial Service to be held at: Glenview United Methodist Church
727 Harlem Avenue, Glenview, IL. 60025
Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00am
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to;
Glenview United Methodist Church [email protected]
Or @act.alz.org/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020