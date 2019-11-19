Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Shirlee Lerman

Shirlee Lerman Obituary
Shirlee Lerman nee Burnstein, 92, beloved wife of the late Joe Lessman and the late Alexander Lerman; loving mother of Steve (Ann) Lessman, Marla (Allen) Judd, Mitchell (Ann) Lerman, Stuart Lerman and the late Gary Lerman; cherished Bubbie of 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; dear sister of Nate (Myrna) Burnstein and the late Rose (the late Joe) Coltun; many loving nieces and nephews. Founding member of the Joe Lessman Division of Multiple Sclerosis. Chapel service, Tuesday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Greater Illinois Chapter - Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 West Monroe Street - Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
