Shirlee M. Zuraff nee Bianchetta. Beloved wife of the late John. Cherished mother of Christine (the late John) Smith & Jeannine (Thomas) Wallace. Devoted grandmother of Bradley (Michele) Smith, Andrew Smith, Amanda (Cory) Baynard, Matthew (Isabella) Wallace & Ashley Wallace. Loving great grandmother of Meghan, Jason, Ryann, Peyton, Aubri & Bradi. Proud great-great grandmother of Archer. Dear cousin and friend of many. Entombment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Longtime Christ Hospital volunteer. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020