(nee La Gorio) age 89 of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of late Bernell C. Coy. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Eileen) Coy, Michael (Nancy) Coy and Patrick (Elizabeth) Coy. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Coy, Lisa (Jarron) Tait, Megan (Brian) Dipple, Ryan Coy, Brandon Coy, Thomas Coy, Katlin Coy, Kelsey Coy, and Kiley Coy. Caring great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of John (late Barbara) La Gorio, and the late Dorothy La Gorio and the late Joseph (Barbara) La Gorio. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Saturday, August 24 from 9:15 AM until time of funeral service at 10 AM at Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church 8300 N. Greenwood Ave., Niles.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019