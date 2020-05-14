Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Shirley A. Gerleve nee Herr age 91. Beloved mother of Frederick (Patricia), Virginia (Conrad) Tomczyk, Marty (the late Debra), Debbie Maier and the late Ronald (Debra). Cherished Grandmother of 10 Great Grandmother of 7. Fond sister of the late Winifred ( the late John) Walsh. Drive thru Visitation from 1 PM till 2 PM Saturday at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream.Interment Private. 630-510-0044





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store