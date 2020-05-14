Shirley A. Gerleve
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Gerleve nee Herr age 91. Beloved mother of Frederick (Patricia), Virginia (Conrad) Tomczyk, Marty (the late Debra), Debbie Maier and the late Ronald (Debra). Cherished Grandmother of 10 Great Grandmother of 7. Fond sister of the late Winifred ( the late John) Walsh. Drive thru Visitation from 1 PM till 2 PM Saturday at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream.Interment Private. 630-510-0044


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved