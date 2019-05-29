Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Shirley A. Jakubosky

Shirley A. Jakubosky Obituary
Shirley A. Jakubosky, beloved wife of the late Michael B.; loving mother of Michael (Heather) Jakubosky & Tina (James) Jenkins; treasured grandmother of Tristan; devoted sister of Christine & the late Charles Vetro. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Trisagion service 6:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
