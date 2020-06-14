Shirley A. Kelly
Shirley A. Kelly, 92, of Chicago, died June 3, 2020. Born May 13, 1928 to Frank and Helen (Buckley) Anderson, she grew up in Sparland, IL. She attended Quincy College and later graduated from Columbia College in Chicago. Shirley married Parnell J. Kelly on August 20, 1949 & resided in the northwest suburbs. After raising their 9 children, Shirley became an actress & model, and was President of the Chicago Screen Actors Guild. She was preceded in death by son, Joseph Kelly, a daughter Maureen McCambridge, & grandson Shawn Mast. Survived by Pat Kelly of Barrington, Coleen Kelly Mast, of Lemont, IL., Rusty Kelly of Mt. Prospect, Jim Kelly of Park Ridge, Jack Kelly of Tucson, Ariz., Kathy Barbarone of Park Ridge, Mary Petrash of Chicago; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Graveside service at Sparland Cemetery, 11:00 A.M., Saturday June 13, 2020. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held later this summer.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sparland Cemetery
June 13, 2020
Dear Kellys, as you remember and celebrate Shirleys life, please know that you are in my heart.

Fitz
John Fitzgerald
June 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Margaret
June 13, 2020
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
Gwen
June 12, 2020
June 10, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
