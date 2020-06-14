Shirley A. Kelly, 92, of Chicago, died June 3, 2020. Born May 13, 1928 to Frank and Helen (Buckley) Anderson, she grew up in Sparland, IL. She attended Quincy College and later graduated from Columbia College in Chicago. Shirley married Parnell J. Kelly on August 20, 1949 & resided in the northwest suburbs. After raising their 9 children, Shirley became an actress & model, and was President of the Chicago Screen Actors Guild. She was preceded in death by son, Joseph Kelly, a daughter Maureen McCambridge, & grandson Shawn Mast. Survived by Pat Kelly of Barrington, Coleen Kelly Mast, of Lemont, IL., Rusty Kelly of Mt. Prospect, Jim Kelly of Park Ridge, Jack Kelly of Tucson, Ariz., Kathy Barbarone of Park Ridge, Mary Petrash of Chicago; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Graveside service at Sparland Cemetery, 11:00 A.M., Saturday June 13, 2020. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held later this summer.





