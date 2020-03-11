Home

Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:30 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
701 N. Lake Ave.
Twin Lakes, WI
Shirley A. Kozie


1930 - 2020
Shirley A. Kozie Obituary
Kozie, Shirley A. March 5, 1930 - March 8, 2020. Wife of the late Lee J. Kozie, DPM. Loving mother of 5, Grandmother of 6, and Great Grandmother of 5. Sister of Jean Porter. Sister in law to Jerome Kozie and Diane Sundblom-Kozie.

Mass of Christian Burial March 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM St. John's Catholic Church 701 N. Lake Ave. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation March 13, 2020 from 10:30 until 12:15 at Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Burial St. John's Cemetery. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. More information and Memorials can be found on the haaselockwoodfhs.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
