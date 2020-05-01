Shirley A. Mahoney
Shirley A. Mahoney (nee Durbin) 84, April 28. Beloved wife for 49 years to the late John J. Mahoney. Loving mother of Denise Mahoney (James Coffey), Karen (Pete) Johlie and Matthew Mahoney (Melissa Conway). Dear grandmother of Sylvie and Archie Coffey, Jack, Emma, and Ben Johlie; and Lucas and Graham Mahoney. Dear sister of the late Ron (Mary Ellen) and Ken (Linda) Durbin. Adored aunt, great-aunt and cousin of many. Retired from the Ryerson Library at the Art Institute of Chicago after over 20 years of service. Interment will be private with a Memorial Mass at St. Barnabas Church to be scheduled for a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 1, 2020.
