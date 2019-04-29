|
Shirley A. Maska nee Radaszewski 84yrs old and a resident of Elk Grove Village for 45 yrs., passed away peacefully at her home on April 26. She was a retired 10 yr. employee of The National Association of Realtors. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Norbert J. Maska (2003) and the cherished mother of Kimberly M. (Edward) Magruder and David Maska. She was a fond great aunt to Katie and Carrie Johnson and also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents Stanley and Frances Radaszewski and brothers Stanley (Jeanne), Norbert (Lorraine) and Donald (Virginia). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 3pm until 9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S Arlington Hts Rd. Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayer Wednesday 9:30 am followed by a 10 am Mass at St Julian Eymard Church with an interment at St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials to . For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019