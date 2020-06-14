Shirley A. Schmidt, née Kremen, 84, of Lansing, IL, formerly of the Roseland area. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Schmidt. Loving mother of Paul (Anne) Schmidt and the late Maryellen (Robert) Gullett. Proud grandmother of Kylie (Danny) Cibrian, Kathryn (Fred Metterhausen) Schmidt, Lauren Schmidt, Robby Gullett, Jessica (Onur) Tekiner, Nikki Gullett, Becca Gullett, and the late Andrew Gullett. Shirley was a proud graduate of St. Louis Academy. The family would like to express their thanks to the loving care the staff of St. Benedict's Home and Resurrection Hospital had given to Shirley during her illness.
Visitation will take place Monday, June 15, 2020 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, IL from 10:00 AM until time of prayers 10:30 AM. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N Oketo, Chicago, IL. Graveside interment will take place at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601. For further information, call 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.