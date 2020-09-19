Shirley Ann Gibrich (Anderson) of Leawood, Kansas, originally Arlington Heights, Illinois passed away September 6, 2020. Born February 15, 1930, Detroit, Michigan. Grew up on the northwest side of Chicago. Graduated Steinmetz High School, 1948. Studied fashion design, and worked in the Chicago dress market for 30 years. Married Jack Gibrich February 14, 1961. Widowed December 23, 1994. Preceded in death by sister, Lois Flemming. Survived by sister, Catherine Mendelson (Lewis), son Scott Gibrich (Doreen) and many beloved nephews and family.
She will be laid to rest at Ridgewood Cemetery, 9900 North Milwaukee Avenue on Saturday, September 26, 2020 commencing at grave site at 10:00 am. Friends of Shirley are invited to attend the service. In leu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
in Shirley's name, (www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
). For more information: Ridgewood Cemetery at 847-824-4145.