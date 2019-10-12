Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Beatrice Church
9701 Irving Park Road
Schiller Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Greve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Greve

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Greve Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Robert Lawrence. Loving mother of Robert (Deborah), Ronald, and the late Russell. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer (John) Van Meter, Erin (Howard) Gander, Karen (Michael) Moore, Brian (Jessica) Greve, Thomas Greve. Great grandmother of Reagan and Jack Van Meter, Jacob and Ryann Gander, Braxton Moore, Kate, Joshua, and Anna Greve. Great great grandmother of August John Van Meter. Fond sister of Mary Ellen Rozny and sister-in-law of Helen Martnick. Dear aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, October 13, 4:00-8:00pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park. Prayers 9:30am Monday, October 14, at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium. 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Beatrice Church, 9701 Irving Park Road, Schiller Park. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. The family would like to thank the aids and nurses who treated Shirley like family at Bethlehem Woods in LaGrange Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Beatrice Church would be greatly appreciated. For info www.sax-tiedemann.com or 847.678.1950.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now