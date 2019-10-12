|
Beloved wife of the late Robert Lawrence. Loving mother of Robert (Deborah), Ronald, and the late Russell. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer (John) Van Meter, Erin (Howard) Gander, Karen (Michael) Moore, Brian (Jessica) Greve, Thomas Greve. Great grandmother of Reagan and Jack Van Meter, Jacob and Ryann Gander, Braxton Moore, Kate, Joshua, and Anna Greve. Great great grandmother of August John Van Meter. Fond sister of Mary Ellen Rozny and sister-in-law of Helen Martnick. Dear aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, October 13, 4:00-8:00pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park. Prayers 9:30am Monday, October 14, at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium. 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Beatrice Church, 9701 Irving Park Road, Schiller Park. Interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. The family would like to thank the aids and nurses who treated Shirley like family at Bethlehem Woods in LaGrange Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Beatrice Church would be greatly appreciated. For info www.sax-tiedemann.com or 847.678.1950.
