Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Shirley Ann McCormick


1929 - 2020
Shirley Ann McCormick
Shirley Ann McCormick, nee Mack. Age 90, passed away peacefully with family at JourneyCare of Arlington Heights. She was born in Edison Park on July 13, 1929 to the late George and Elvira Mack. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Donald McCormick. Loving mother of Archie (Diane), Joseph (Elisabeth) and the late George. Devoted grandmother of Kevin, Kristen (Patrick) Murphy and Kenneth (Ella Wilhoit). Dear great-grandmother of Eleanor, Sydney, Madeleine, Evie and Henry. Fond sister of the late Marion (George) Malone and June (Ed) Henk.

She was a longtime resident of Park Ridge and attended St. Paul of the Cross Church, where she was active with Cub Scouts and the Churches Environmental Committee. As a lifelong Chicagoan, she attended Ebinger Elementary School and Taft High School. She worked for George S. May as a bookkeeper and with Tam O Shanter Country Club in Niles.

Visitation Sunday, February 2, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, 9:30 a.m. from funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul of the Cross Church or Catholic Charities appreciated. Funeral Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
