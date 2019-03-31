Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lasine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Missner Lasine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Missner Lasine Obituary
Shirley Ann Missner Lasine. Devoted daughter of the late Mary and Maurice Missner. Beloved mother of Marla, Jaye (Anthony) Abbate, and Steven. Dearest Sissy to Howard, Arlene (late Howard) Taslitz, Barbara (Alvin) Geller, and the late Arnold (Vivian). Shirley cherished her in-laws Barbara (late Sam Z) Berke and her many nieces and nephews. Services Monday 2PM at Westlawn Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL. Contributions to Shalva or would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
Download Now