Shirley Ann Missner Lasine. Devoted daughter of the late Mary and Maurice Missner. Beloved mother of Marla, Jaye (Anthony) Abbate, and Steven. Dearest Sissy to Howard, Arlene (late Howard) Taslitz, Barbara (Alvin) Geller, and the late Arnold (Vivian). Shirley cherished her in-laws Barbara (late Sam Z) Berke and her many nieces and nephews. Services Monday 2PM at Westlawn Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL. Contributions to Shalva or would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019