Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
8149 W. Golf Road
Niles, IL
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
8149 W. Golf Road
Niles, IL
Shirley Anne Brown Obituary
It saddens us to announce the passing of Shirley Anne Brown. Beloved mother to Pamela (Mike) Shuta, Karen (Gregg) Smith and Christine (Scot) Currie, grandmother to Scott Smith, Zachary and Katherine Shuta, Taylor and Ethan Currie, and great-grandmother to Elle Marie Smith. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 8149 W. Golf Road, Niles, IL. from 10:00am until Memorial Mass at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in her name to . To leave a message or memory visit www.NewTraditionFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
