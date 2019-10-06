Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Shirley Anne Schrage Obituary
Shirley Anne Schrage, née Staib of Lake Barrington, formerly a long time resident of Park Ridge, passed away in care and comfort on September 26 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late William A. Schrage. Loving mom of Kimberly (Brad) Moore and Kathryn Schrage. Proud grandmother of Nicholas and Danielle Moore. Her favorite moments in life were spent with her family and wonderful friends. She will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known her. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last few months. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 10, from 3-8 p.m., with a memorial prayer service, 7:30 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, 580 Waters Edge, Suite 100, Lombard, IL 60148, Chicago NW, Team 709, www.vitascommunityconnection.org.

Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
