Cypress Funeral Home
1698 North Bloomingdale Road
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
(630) 653-7666
Shirley Verkler
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
330 E. Fullerton Ave
Addison, IL
Shirley B. Verkler Obituary
Shirley B. Verkler, nee Bauer, 93, at rest May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving sister of Annette (Stan) Przybyla, Connie (John) Mikulic, Richard (Candy) Bauer, the late Robert, James, John, and Donald Bauer. Many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass Friday May 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church 330 E. Fullerton Ave., Addison. Interment will take place privately. Arrangements entrusted to Cypress Funeral Home (630) 653-7666.
