Shirley B. Verkler, nee Bauer, 93, at rest May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving sister of Annette (Stan) Przybyla, Connie (John) Mikulic, Richard (Candy) Bauer, the late Robert, James, John, and Donald Bauer. Many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass Friday May 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church 330 E. Fullerton Ave., Addison. Interment will take place privately. Arrangements entrusted to Cypress Funeral Home (630) 653-7666.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019