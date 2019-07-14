Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:15 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Shirley Bark, nee Chapman , 92, beloved wife for 70 years of Sidney; loving mother of Marla Bark Dembitz (Andrew Dembitz), Caryn Bark (Dr. Fred Huss) and Dr. Toni Bark (David Dwyer); adoring grandma of Alexandra (Adam) Stillman, Chapman Bark-Huss, Dashiell Bark-Huss (Shlomo Karbal), Tallulah Bark-Huss, Ayal Bark-Cohen and Trinidad; devoted daughter of the late Mary and Isaac Chapman; dear sister of the late Julia (the late Jack) Gomberg, the late Annabelle (the late Hy) Steinberg and the late Rose Greenberg (the late Leo Shechtman and the late Ralph Greenberg); favorite aunt of many and treasured friend. Shirley was the glue of the family and will be dearly missed. Chapel service Monday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
