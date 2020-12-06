Shirley Bernstein (nee Miller), age 93, dear daughter of the late Irving and the late Bella Miller; beloved wife of the late David Bernstein; loving father of Alison (David) Schimel, Tina (Larry Isaacson) Gross - Isaacson, the late Steven Gross, and Irwin (Jill) Bernstein; cherished Zadie of Bryan (Jacqueline), Adam (Valerie) and Andrew (Jacqueline) Schimel, Alyssa (Scott) Horwitz, Jenna (Stephen) Tepper, Richard (Rachel) Gross, Scott (Carly) Bernstein, Dana (Joseph) Karmin, Mark, Michael and Adam Bernstein; treasured great-grandmother of Zach, Carson, Brooke, Sydney, Parker, Quinn, Cameron, Dylan, Serena, Kara, Diana, Sophia, Madilyn, Sadie, Jake, Eden, Noah and Becca; preceding Shirley in death was her sister Ellie (the late Sandy) Gerber. A special thank you to Maria for her endless care and devotion. Shirley devoted her entire life around her family, especially her beloved husband Dave. Private service and shiva. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Senior Center, The Ark for Covid-19 Relief, or JourneyCare Hospice. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.