1/1
Shirley Bernstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Bernstein (nee Miller), age 93, dear daughter of the late Irving and the late Bella Miller; beloved wife of the late David Bernstein; loving father of Alison (David) Schimel, Tina (Larry Isaacson) Gross - Isaacson, the late Steven Gross, and Irwin (Jill) Bernstein; cherished Zadie of Bryan (Jacqueline), Adam (Valerie) and Andrew (Jacqueline) Schimel, Alyssa (Scott) Horwitz, Jenna (Stephen) Tepper, Richard (Rachel) Gross, Scott (Carly) Bernstein, Dana (Joseph) Karmin, Mark, Michael and Adam Bernstein; treasured great-grandmother of Zach, Carson, Brooke, Sydney, Parker, Quinn, Cameron, Dylan, Serena, Kara, Diana, Sophia, Madilyn, Sadie, Jake, Eden, Noah and Becca; preceding Shirley in death was her sister Ellie (the late Sandy) Gerber. A special thank you to Maria for her endless care and devotion. Shirley devoted her entire life around her family, especially her beloved husband Dave. Private service and shiva. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Senior Center, The Ark for Covid-19 Relief, or JourneyCare Hospice. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved