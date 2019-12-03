Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
More Obituaries for Shirley Berrington
Shirley Berrington

Shirley Berrington Obituary
Shirley Berrington, nee Rubin. Beloved wife of David; dear mother of Howard (Cheryl) Berrington, Michele (Phillip Goldberg) Berrington, and the late Michael Berrington; loving grandmother of Jeremy (Ana Ribeiro) Berrington, Morgan Berrington, Ian Goldberg, and Kendall Goldberg; great-grandmother of Isabella Berrington; fond sister of the late William Rubin, Edith Medlevine, Morris Rubin, and Mildred Kadish. Services Wed. 11 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Visitation at 10 AM. Interment Menorah Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . Funeral information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
