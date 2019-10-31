|
Shirley A. Conlin, nee Betts, 87, passed away on October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley R. Conlin. Loving father of Richard (Linda) and Barbara (Richard) Ryan. Dearest grandmother of Shannon and Andrea Ryan. Great Grandmother of Madison, Jacob, Austin, and Abie. Visitation, 10 AM, Friday, November 1, 2019, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, until time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment private at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, LaSalle, IL. Funeral Info 847-901-4012
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019