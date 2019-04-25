Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
81st St. at California Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
81st St. at California Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Shirley Conners Obituary
Shirley Conners (nee Flanagan) 94, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. "Rick" Conners. Loving mother of Richard (the late Sandra), William and Daniel Conners. Dear grandmother of Cara (Tony) Zeller, Joseph (Emily), Guy, Harrison (Michelle) and Sean Conners. Great-grandmother of Aiyla, William and Nadia Zeller. Sister of Joan (Don) Butzen, the late Helen Mary (the late Robert) Shea and the late Evelyn (the late George) Horne. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday at St. Thomas More Church (81St. Street at California Ave.) Chicago from 9:30 a.m. until time of Requiem Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arts of Life 2010 W. Carroll St. Chicago, IL. 60612. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
