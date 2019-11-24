|
Shirley E. Friedman, nee Linker, age 96, beloved wife of the late Sheldon J. Friedman; loving mother of Larry (Reni) Kron and the late Ilene (late Elliot) Lewis; adored grandma of Ivy (Brad) Freeman, Jaime (Jason) Block, Jason Lewis, and the late Allison (Rob) Weiner; proud Bubbie of Benjamin, Brandon, Ellyana, Eden, and AJ; cherished sister of the late Dorothy (late George) Diamond; dear sister-in-law of the late Shirley (late Harold) Hollek; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Monday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 Michigan Ave, #1550, Chicago, IL 60601, www.cff.org/chicago/. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019