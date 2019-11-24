Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Friedman

Add a Memory
Shirley E. Friedman Obituary
Shirley E. Friedman, nee Linker, age 96, beloved wife of the late Sheldon J. Friedman; loving mother of Larry (Reni) Kron and the late Ilene (late Elliot) Lewis; adored grandma of Ivy (Brad) Freeman, Jaime (Jason) Block, Jason Lewis, and the late Allison (Rob) Weiner; proud Bubbie of Benjamin, Brandon, Ellyana, Eden, and AJ; cherished sister of the late Dorothy (late George) Diamond; dear sister-in-law of the late Shirley (late Harold) Hollek; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Monday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 Michigan Ave, #1550, Chicago, IL 60601, www.cff.org/chicago/. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now