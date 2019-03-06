Home

Shirley E. Sandrick

Shirley E. Sandrick Obituary
Shirley E. Sandrick, age 93, of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late John A. Sandrick; loving mother of Patricia Bozzi, dearest step mom of the late LeRoy Sandrick; loving grandmother of Michael (Trina) Bozzi, Chris Bozzi, Celeste (Bryan Berenz) Bozzi, Frank (Amy) Bozzi; great grandmother of 13; sister of the late Patricia Egan and the late Raymond (the late Virginia) Egan. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. The Sandrick & Bozzi family would like to express a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cantata and Kindred Hospice. Memorials appreciated to Cantata 8700 W 31st St, Brookfield, IL 60513 or Kindred Hospice, 800 Enterprise Dr., Suite 111, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
