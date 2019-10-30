|
Shirley Elaine Friedlander nee Tishcoff, 81, passed away on Wednesday October 17th. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Simon Friedlander. Loving mother of Alan (Danna) Friedlander, Janet (David) Walker, and Robert Friedlander. Dear grandmother of Max, Gabrielle, Benjamin, Justin, and Marissa Friedlander. Cherished sister of the late Marvin (Herta) Tishcoff and the late Sandy (Hazel) Tishcoff. She grew up in South Bend, IN and attended Indiana University, Bloomington, IN. Shirley started several Virtual Office Support Services companies including The Backyard Office Center, The Office Center of Lincolnshire, and The Office Center of Gurnee. She shared ownership of her businesses with Daniel Friedlander. Shirley and Daniel owned the Warren-Newport Township Press newspaper in Gurnee, IL before selling it in November of 1962. She was a long-term resident of Waukegan IL where she was a member of Congregation Am Echod, participated on many charitable / community boards including B'nai Brith, Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, Waukegan Downtown Association, The Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and The Lincolnshire Morning Star Rotary Club, among many other political and community organizations. Shirley was a team member on The Wal-Jacks Ladies Thursday Morning bowling league. Shirley was active in local politics and ran for public office. Shirley and Dan were the helpers behind many business ventures in Lake County IL. Service Wednesday 12:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block North of Lake Cook Road), Buffalo Grove. Interment Am Echod Jewish Cemetery in Waukegan, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Am Echod at 15 Commerce Drive, Suite #115, Grayslake, IL 60030, or Lincolnshire Rotary Charitable Fund, PO Box 755 Lincolnshire, IL. 60069. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019