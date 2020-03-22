|
Shirley Elizabeth Samuels, nee Levey, age 94, formerly of Sun Lakes, AZ & Skokie, IL Beloved wife of the late Stanley; cherished mother of Marcia (Clint) VanSchaick & Michael (Julie) Samuels; loving grandmother of Elisabeth Samuels, Randi (William J.) Gutschick and Dr. Sarah Emily Samuels; dear sister of the late Jerry (Sylvia) Levey. Former accountant with Frost, Ruttenberg & Rothblatt. Navy veteran during WWII. A private family graveside funeral is necessary. Video of the funeral will be available Tuesday evening at www.mitzvahfunerals.com Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH (630-648-9824)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020