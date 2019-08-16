|
|
Shirley F. Brunell (nee Galbreath), Age 92, In God's Care on August, 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Loving mother of Cheryl (Gregory) Nirtaut, Alan (Laurel) Brunell, the late Donna Horbach, and Laura (Todd) Jarolim. Grandma Shirley was also dearly loved by her 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Devoted sister of the late Audrey (the late Frank) Russo, and the late Norma (Ralph) McGehee. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired Teacher for Tinley Park School District #140. Longtime Faithful Member and Elder at Hickory Hills Presbyterian Church. Former Member of Beverly Hills University Club and Volunteer for Mary Bartelme. Shirley loved to travel, was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing bridge.
Visitation Sunday 2-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Hickory Hills Presbyterian Church, 8426 W. 95th St., Hickory Hills, IL 60457 on Monday morning for visitation 9:30am-10:30am. Funeral Service at 10:30am with Rev. Edie Lenz officiating. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL. Memorials to Hickory Hills Presbyterian Church are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019