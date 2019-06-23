|
|
Shirley Galindo, 71, of Aurora, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1948.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Nicholas Church, 308 High St., Aurora, IL. There will be no services on Monday, June 24, 2019. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery.
For further information please call 630-897-9291.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019