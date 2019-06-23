Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Church
308 High St.
Aurora, IL
Shirley Galindo Obituary
Shirley Galindo, 71, of Aurora, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born on April 14, 1948.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Nicholas Church, 308 High St., Aurora, IL. There will be no services on Monday, June 24, 2019. Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery.

For further information please call 630-897-9291.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
