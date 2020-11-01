1/
Shirley Ginter Jacobek
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Shirley Ginter Jacobek, age 96, of Palos Park, IL passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born in Oak Park, IL on September 21, 1924 to Florence Ginter and Harold Fredericks. Her sister, Jean, came two years later. She spent her childhood in Forest Park and enjoyed summers in Crystal Lake with her beloved Grandma Lillian and Grandpa Walter. Shirley met her husband, Warren, when both worked at the McLellan's Five and Dime Store in Forest Park. They were married for 68 years. Together they founded and operated Jacobek Insurance Agency. Warren preceded her in death in 2012. Shirley was a committed member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Palos Heights and also an engaged member of the community her entire life. Shirley was the epitome of a "life-long learner." She valued knowledge above all else. Reading was perhaps her greatest passion. Shirley was also a talented artist and particularly enjoyed developing her water painting skills. She was a woman of deep wisdom, intellect and creativity and will be greatly missed. Shirley is survived by her two children: Kim Jacobek and Dr. Christine Jacobek, her grandchildren: Kelly Zednick (nee Jacobek), Kathryn Durkin (nee Jacobek), and Justin Jacobek. She was also a proud great-grandmother to her eight great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Audrey, and Emma Zednick; Thomas, Matthew, and Mabel Durkin; and Henry and Walter Jacobek. Services private. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
