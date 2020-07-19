On July 15, 2020, Shirley Gottlieb passed away peacefully at age 94 after a brief illness. She was born in Chicago and lived in the area her entire life. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Isadore (Izzy) Gottlieb. Special, loving mother of Paula Jo (Larry) Hyman and Bruce K. (Connie) Gottlieb. Proud grandmother of Steven Aaron (Elitza) Hyman and Marissa Beth (Eli) Amstadter. Extremely proud great grandmother of Jordan, Jonah, Benjamin and Jori. Devoted daughter of Sam and Becky Epstein. Caring daughter-in-law of Mania and Herman Alpher. Shirley was truly a "woman of valor." As a young wife and mother she lived happily in an apartment building with both her parents and in-laws, watching over them all. She was truly a role model; a warm, generous person, with her home always open to family and friends. Famous for her chopped liver and Jell-O, she was also the "straight man" for Izzy's jokes, especially when he called her his, "Old Bride." Shirley was crafty, loved to shop, talk on the phone, play mahjongg, travel and read. Her family was the most important aspect of her life and she was immensely proud of her growing bunch. She leaves behind many beautiful memories to cherish. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the internment will be private. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Temple Beth Israel, Sisterhood Tree of Life Fund, tbiskokie.org/donate,
3601 Dempster, Skokie IL 60076, or Alzheimer's Association
of Illinois Chapter, www.alz.org/illinois,
8430 W. Bryn Mawr, #800, Chicago, IL 60631. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822. www.cjfinfo.com