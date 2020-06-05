Shirley Greisman
Shirley Greisman, nee Stein, 94, beloved wife of the late Sidney for 68 wonderful years; adored mother of Robert (Carol), Gary (Lynn) and Ken (Katherine); proud and loving grandmother of Rachel (Karl) Stelter, Sara (Merrick) Foreman, Lauren Greisman, Kaelyn Pineo, and Ava Greisman; cherished great-grandmother of Aurora and Leah; dear sister of the late Ida, Isadore, Alex, Betty, David, and Ruth; caring aunt, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago (JUF.org) or your favorite charity. For information or condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
