Shirley Greisman, nee Stein, 94, beloved wife of the late Sidney for 68 wonderful years; adored mother of Robert (Carol), Gary (Lynn) and Ken (Katherine); proud and loving grandmother of Rachel (Karl) Stelter, Sara (Merrick) Foreman, Lauren Greisman, Kaelyn Pineo, and Ava Greisman; cherished great-grandmother of Aurora and Leah; dear sister of the late Ida, Isadore, Alex, Betty, David, and Ruth; caring aunt, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago ( JUF.org ) or your favorite charity . For information or condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com