Shirley Gwynneth Franklyn Cribbs passed away on July 22nd after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson's/Lewy Body dementia. Shirley was born in London, England, October 11, 1934. She moved to Chicago Illinois in 1961 where she met her future husband, Michael Cribbs. They were married in 1966 and enjoyed a loving relationship for over 54 years. Shirley had a great passion for classical music and served on the auxiliary board of the Lake Forest Symphony for a number of years. Shirley and Michael moved to Santa Barbara in 1990. She was an active member on the women's board of Music Academy of the West. For 14 years Shirley co-chaired the Compeer Program and formed many long lasting friendships with the students she helped at the Academy. Shirley and Michael were avid travelers visiting over 40 countries on six continents. Shirley was an avid tennis player and golfer who enjoyed golfing at the Montecito Country Club. Shirley is survived by her husband; her daughter, Andrea, and her children, Dylan and Lorelei; and her son, Gavin, and his sons Cameron and Evan. Because of the sudden nature of her passing combined with the COVID virus, there will be no funeral service. Donations to the Music Academy of the West would be welcome in lieu of cards or flowers. Shirley had a huge heart and loving warmth. She will be missed by all who knew her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store