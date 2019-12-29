Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hemenway United Methodist Chr
933 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Hemenway United Methodist Church
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Weller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley H. Weller


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley H. Weller Obituary
7/13/1935 - 11/22/2019

Survived by many cousins, friends and special friend Joey. Following her mother's footsteps, Shirley entered the nursing field which she loved. She was devoted to her church and to missionary work. She retired from Northwestern University. Her last years were spent at Lincolnwood Place where she found another home and family. Thank you Lincolnwood. Shirley was an extraordinary woman who will be missed by all. She is now with her beloved parents, Walter and Ellen, many friends and feline friends including Socrates. A celebration of her life will take place on January 5 at 1 pm at Hemenway United Methodist Church in Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hemenway Church would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -