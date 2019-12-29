|
7/13/1935 - 11/22/2019
Survived by many cousins, friends and special friend Joey. Following her mother's footsteps, Shirley entered the nursing field which she loved. She was devoted to her church and to missionary work. She retired from Northwestern University. Her last years were spent at Lincolnwood Place where she found another home and family. Thank you Lincolnwood. Shirley was an extraordinary woman who will be missed by all. She is now with her beloved parents, Walter and Ellen, many friends and feline friends including Socrates. A celebration of her life will take place on January 5 at 1 pm at Hemenway United Methodist Church in Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hemenway Church would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019