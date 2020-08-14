1/1
Shirley Handler
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Handler (nee Glaser), 90, (9/12/29-8/10/2020), resident of Niles, IL. Beloved wife for 67 years of late David (1927-2017); devoted mother of Howard Handler, Michele (Ken) Matuszak, and Bruce (Mary) Handler; cherished grandmother of Rachele (Richard) Ponomar, Alexis Handler, Zachary Handler; and great grandmother of Richard Ponomar III; loving sister of late Julius and late Morris Glaser. Funeral service was held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Please consider a donation to your local food pantry to help care for your community.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved