Shirley Handler (nee Glaser), 90, (9/12/29-8/10/2020), resident of Niles, IL. Beloved wife for 67 years of late David (1927-2017); devoted mother of Howard Handler, Michele (Ken) Matuszak, and Bruce (Mary) Handler; cherished grandmother of Rachele (Richard) Ponomar, Alexis Handler, Zachary Handler; and great grandmother of Richard Ponomar III; loving sister of late Julius and late Morris Glaser. Funeral service was held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. Please consider a donation to your local food pantry to help care for your community.