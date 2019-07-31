|
|
Shirley I. Ferreri (nee Burnside), age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1947, formerly of Lisle, IL, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born April 9, 1932 in Lisle.
Beloved wife of the late Charles V. "Chuck" Ferreri, whom she married August 22, 1953 and who preceded her in death on March 5, 2017, loving mother of Dawn "Dee" (Don) Frieders of Batavia, IL, Dave C. Ferreri of Naperville and Don S. Ferreri of Naperville, adored grandmother of Bob (Michelle) Frieders, Tim and Jeff Frieders; Kristen (Nick) Bodmer, Rose, Teresa and Sara Ferreri; Brenda (Jason) Perkunas, Bridget and Brittany Ferreri, great-grandmother of Jonathan, Benjamin and Nicholas; Brennan, Lilah, Jonas and Sawyer; Caden; Ian and Elliot, devoted daughter of the late Roy and Louise Burnside, dear sister of Robert "Bob" (Jan) Burnside of Denver, CO, Roger Burnside of Naperville, the late Curtis (the late Florence) Burnside and the late Helen (the late Ray) Flynn, sister-in-law of Bill (Joan) Ferreri, Sal (Jan) Ferreri, Phyllis (the late Fritz) Brown and Andy (Jane) Ferreri, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Shirley grew up in a home on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, where her father was a caretaker. She attended Glenbard Grade School and was a 1950 graduate of Naperville Community High School. Shirley worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad in Chicago before marrying and starting her family. A loving and devoted homemaker, Shirley also worked retail at Foster's Toys, Strictly Golf and Robert Jader Co., a window treatment specialty store over the years. Shirley enjoyed playing softball, and as a young woman played for the Kroehler Manufacturing women's team, where she met her future husband, Chuck. She also enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 10:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to: St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019