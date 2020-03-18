Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map

Shirley J. Baker

Shirley J. Baker Obituary
Shirley J. Baker, nee Clark, Passed away on March 15, 2020 at age 96; Shirley was the daughter of Francis and Lilian (Deatrick) Clark of Pleasant Bend, Ohio. She moved to Chicago as a young woman and worked in the Englewood commercial district at 63rd and Halsted. There Shirley met her husband, John O. Baker (Ret. Capt. CPD), and together they raised a large family in the St. Kilian Parish on the Southside. Survived by her brother Vernon Clark, and preceded in death by her sister Beverly Rivers. Loving mother to Michael Ret. Det. CPD (late Janet) Baker, Patrick Baker (partner Jose Irigoyen), Dennis Baker, Daniel (Karen) Baker, Suzanne Ret. CPD (Gerald) Przybylski, John Baker, and Joanne (Robert) Osborne. Dear friend John Honan. Also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Shirley had a great love of both cats and dogs so, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to PAWS, or an animal shelter of your choice. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020
