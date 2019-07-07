|
Shirley J. Mann, nee Jacobson, 89, beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Mann; devoted mother of Eileen Mann Jacobs (Marc Jacobs), Doug (Marsha-Marie) Mann and David Mann; cherished grandma of Dr. Brian (Brooke) Jacobs and Michael Jacobs; adored great Grandma "Gigi" of Taylor, Eli, Dylan, Evan and Maddie Jacobs; loving daughter of the late Margaret and Solomon T. Jacobson; dear sister of Juliet (the late Richard) Geiersbach and Dr. Richard Jacobson; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Graveside service Tuesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice (www.journeycare.org), Rebecca's Dream (www.rebeccasdream.org), Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (www.bjbe.org) or a .
For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 847.255.3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019