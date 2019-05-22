Home

Shirley J. Schmeltzer Obituary
Shirley J. Schmeltzer (nee Moore), Age 85, Born into Eternal Life on May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John H. Schmeltzer. Loving mother of Jean (Arthur) Schmid, and John M. Schmeltzer. Proud grandma of Alex, Andrew, and the late Eric Schmid. Dear sister of the late June (Joe) Ozga. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of Christ the King T.W.L. and C.K. Parish Lady Money Counters. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave. Chicago, IL 60643 on Friday morning for visitation 10:00am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to the Eric A. Schmid Memorial Fund or The Service Dog Project, 37 Boxford Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
