Shirley J. Shepard (nee Russell), age 89, a Naperville, IL resident since 1996, formerly of Winfield, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born June 7, 1930 in St. Louis, MO.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019