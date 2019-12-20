Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Shirley J. Shepard


1930 - 2019
Shirley J. Shepard Obituary
Shirley J. Shepard (nee Russell), age 89, a Naperville, IL resident since 1996, formerly of Winfield, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born June 7, 1930 in St. Louis, MO.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
