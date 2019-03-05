|
|
Shirley M. Johansen, née Petersen, age 97, loving wife of Robert (deceased); devoted mother of David (Jill) of Lake in the Hills, IL.; Nancy (Tom) Dempsey of Rolling Meadows, IL.; and Lynn of Viroqua, WI; doting grandma of Clint (Holly) Johansen; Corey (Sara) Johansen; Eric (Whitney) Dempsey; Steven (Meghan) Dempsey; Hanna, May, and Zoe Chakoian; and adoring great grandma of Avery, Riley, and Tyler Johansen; Ryan and Jake, and Leah and Lincoln Dempsey. She was the first female Director at Charles Bruning Company, and an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church of Mt. Prospect. She lived a blessed life and passed peacefully in Viroqua, WI. January 8. A memorial service will be held March 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Countryside Church, 1025 N. Smith St., Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethel Home & Services, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, WI. 54665, will be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019