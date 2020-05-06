Shirley Jordan
Shirley Jordan, age 99 years and three days, passed away peacefully in her home on May 3rd; beloved wife of the late Dan; loving sister of the late Dolores (Jerry) Hope; devoted aunt of Joyce (Don) Franklin. Shirley grew up in Chicago, but she and Dan also lived in California, Ohio, North Carolina, two years in Italy, and, many years in Las Vegas. Her years in Las Vegas were very productive where she started a Myasthenia Gravis group, taught literacy to adults, and attended UNLV. Upon her return to Chicago, she moved into The Breakers of Edgewater Beach where she lived for almost fifteen years, and started a newcomers group, organized the library, enjoyed writing for "The Voice", improv group, and creative writing classes. Shirley had a wonderful life. She enjoyed music from Beethoven to The Beatles, and celebrated her birthday at Mon Ami Gabi. Her family thanks the special staff and many friends at The Breakers of Edgewater Beach, the caring staff of Unity Hospice for the past eight months; and, to her kind and wonderful caregiver family of Julie Bautista, her husband Bong, and Barbie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
