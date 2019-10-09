Home

Shirley Julia Gall, age 97; beloved wife of the late Joseph Edward Gall; loving mother of Sharon (Richard) Mizialko and Patricia (George) Semenek; cherished grandmother of Lynn (Michael) Sheridan, Jeffrey (Debra) Mizialko, Scott (Patti Pfister) Semenek, Cheryl (Patrick) Mallon, Tracy (Michael) Eraci; dear great-grandmother of Daniel (Amber) Sheridan and Kelly (Ryan) Jandak, Kylie and Emma Mizialko, Ryan and Megan Mallon, and Natalia and Mia Eraci. Visitation Friday, October 11th, 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, October 12th, 9:15 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Ave., Woodridge. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Shirley Gall to the by mail to, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
