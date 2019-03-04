|
|
Shirley Kaplan, nee Blonsky, age 99 11/12. Devoted wife of the late Ben Kaplan; loving mother of Elissa (Ira) Swidler and the late Vivian Shavin; proud grandmother of Heidi (Brian) Shavin-Schieman, Bethany (Brian) Gordon, Megan (Dan) Lekan, and Michael (Julie) Swidler; treasured great-grandmother of Hannah Gordon and Rowan Swidler; dear sister of the late Betty (late Dave) Kletcher; caring aunt of many. Shirley loved books, crosswords, and Mah Jongg! She will be greatly missed by her many friends, including those at Brookdale Senior Living in Vernon Hills. Funeral service Tues, March 5, 10:30 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2019