Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
Loving wife of the late Arnold "Bud" Karbin. Cherished mother of Mitchell (Lynne), Murray (Debra) and Bob (Sari) Karbin. Proud grandmother of Jacob (Laura), Ben (Alice), Abby, Elisa, Jessica (Mike), Sara (Mike), Alexa, Max, Emma and Zoe. Treasured great grandmother of Lucas. Dear sister of Lorraine. Services Friday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Memorial Cemetery, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Memorials in her memory to the () would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
