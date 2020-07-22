Shirley L. Reese, age 91 of Elmhurst, IL passed away on July 17, 2020 in Elmhurst. She was born in Forest Park, IL on April 17, 1929. Loving daughter of the late William and Myrtle nee Hewelt Reese. Dear sister of Eileen Reese. Visitation Friday July 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Steuerle Funeral Home 350 S. Ardmore Ave. Villa Park, Illinois 60181 Interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery Forest Park, Il , Due to COVID-19 Restrictions all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. There is a 50 person limit at any given time in the funeral home as well as the church. We appreciate your cooperation on this matter. Info. Steuerle Funeral Home 1-630-832-4161





