Shirley LeBlanc nee Orszulak, 67, passed away at her home in Georgia after a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband Douglas LeBlanc, daughter Jennifer LeBlanc (Patrick Brachmann), grandchildren Quinn & Julie, mother Ethel Orszulak and sister Linda (David) Mikos. Visitation is April 23 from 2-3 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 15050 S. Central Ave., Oak Forest, with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019