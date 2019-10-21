Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Shirley Lerner nee Marshall, age 100. Beloved wife of the late Max Lerner. Loving mother of Eileen (Dr. Steven) Arnstein, Rochelle "Shelley" Lerner and the late Ronald Lerner. Proud grandmother of Wendi Arnstein and Craig (Eugenia Sohn) Arnstein. Cherished great grandmother of Zoe Sinton, Max Sinton, Jacob Sinton, Levi Arnstein and Tai Arnstein. And special caregiver Vanessa. Graveside service Tuesday 2PM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section 5), 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 West Monroe, Suite 1510 , Chicago, IL 60661, www.nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019
