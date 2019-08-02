|
|
Shirley Linn, nee Lebedow, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Samuel. Loving mother of Dr. Edward (Barbara) Linn and the late Lawrence "Larry" Linn. Proud grandmother of Stephanie Linn (Dr. Seth Krantz) and Robin Linn (Jason) Saldanha. Cherished great-grandmother of Samuel, Jacob, Ellie and Max. Dear sister of Miriam Chaplik Prober and Aaron (Madeleine) Lebedow. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Temple service Friday, 10:00 AM at Beth Emet The Free Synagogue, 1224 Dempster Street., Evanston. Interment Westlawn, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to ORT America, www.ortchicago org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019